Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Promises To Clean Up "Out Of Control" Budget




22.02.17 21:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Claiming the country's finances are a mess, President Donald Trump pledged Wednesday to clean up the federal budget.


Trump told reporters at a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, and other officials that his budget would reflect the priorities of the American people.


"Unfortunately, the budget we're inheriting -- essentially inheriting -- is a mess. The finances of our country are a mess," Trump said. "But we're going to clean them up."


"We'll be directing all of our departments and agencies to protect every last American and every last tax dollar," he added. "No more wasted money."


Trump claimed his administration would make the government leaner and more accountable, arguing that the government must do a lot more with less.


The president described the budget as "absolutely out of control" and predicted his administration will "do things that are going to be tremendous over the years."


At his daily press briefing, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will release a budget proposal in mid-March.


(Photo: Michael Candelori)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:20 , dpa-AFX
Interface Inc. Announces 74% Retreat In Q4 [...]
22:02 , dpa-AFX
Garmin Pulls Back Off Best Levels But Rema [...]
21:51 , dpa-AFX
Amazon Offers One-Time Discount Just Becau [...]
21:36 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Slightly Higher Following Fed [...]
21:12 , dpa-AFX
Trump Promises To Clean Up "Out Of Control [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...