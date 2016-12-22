Trump Picks RNC's Sean Spicer As White House Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he has named Sean Spicer as Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary.





Spicer currently serves as Chief Strategist and Communications Director for the Republican National Committee.

Trump also announced other senior members of his communications team, including campaign press secretary Hope Hicks as Director of Strategic Communications.

Jason Miller, a Trump transition spokesman, was also named Director of Communications, while Dan Scavino will serve as Director of Social Media.

"Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again," Trump said.

The announcement of the choices for his communications team comes as Trump has faced considerable criticism for failing to hold a formal press conference since July.

