Trump Orders Construction Of Wall On U.S.-Mexico Border

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Looking to follow through on one of his main campaign promises, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday for the construction of a wall on the U.



S. border with Mexico.

The order directs federal funds to be used to begin construction of the border wall, although Trump has repeatedly claimed Mexico will reimburse U.S. taxpayers.

"We're gonna be starting those negotiations relatively soon, and we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico, which I've always said," Trump said in an interview with ABC News.

"All it is, is we'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico," he added. "I'm just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form."

Trump's claim that U.S. taxpayers will eventually be paid back comes even though Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has steadfastly refused to pay for the wall.

The president may look to compel Mexico to pay for the wall by cutting off remittance payments from Mexican nationals working in the U.S, enacting trade tariffs, and raising visa fees.

Trump told ABC News construction of the wall could begin within months and said planning is starting immediately.

A second executive order signed by Trump during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security would strip federal grant money from "sanctuary" cities that shield illegal immigrants.

Trump is expected to take additional actions in the coming days to limit legal immigration, potentially including blocking immigrants from some Muslim countries.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

