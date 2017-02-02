Trump On Tough Phone Calls: Don't Worry About It

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shrugging off concerns about reports of contentious phone calls will other world leaders, President Donald Trump argued he has to be tough with other nations seeking to take advantage of the U.



S.

Trump pledged to those in attendance at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday that he would address the serious threats facing the world.

"That's what I do. I fix things. We're going to straighten it out. Believe me," Trump said. "When you hear about the tough phone calls I'm having, don't worry about it. Just don't worry about it. They're tough. We have to be tough."

"It's time we're going to be a little tough, folks," he added. "We're taken advantage of by every nation in the world, virtually. It's not going to happen anymore."

Trump's comments came on the heels of reports of his combative phone calls with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

During his remarks, the president also vowed to "destroy" the Johnson Amendment, which he suggested is a threat to the freedom of religion.

The Johnson Amendment prohibits non-profit organizations such as charitable foundations and churches from endorsing or opposing political candidates.

Trump also once again defended his controversial executive order banning immigrants from several Muslim-majority nations.

"We need security," Trump said. "There are those who would seek to enter our country for the purpose of spreading violence or oppressing other people based upon their faith or their lifestyle. Not right."

Trump said his administration would develop a system in the coming days to help ensure those admitted into the country fully embrace American values of religious and personal liberty and that they reject any form of oppression and discrimination.

