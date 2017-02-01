Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced his nomination of federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.



S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, setting up a potentially bitter fight with Senate Democrats.

Gorsuch, who currently serves as a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, would fill the vacant seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

"When Justice Scalia passed away suddenly last February, I made a promise to the American people: If I were elected president, I would find the very best judge in the country for the Supreme Court," Trump said in remarks at the White House.

He added, "I promised to select someone who respects our laws and is representative of our Constitution and who loves our Constitution and someone who will interpret them as written."

Trump argued he was keeping another promise to the American people by nominating Gorsuch and claimed the judge's qualifications are beyond dispute.

The president said Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support.

Gorsuch was nominated to the 10th Circuit Court by former President George W. Bush in 2006 and was confirmed by the Senate in a voice vote.

The 49-year-old judge said he was honored and humbled by the nomination and pledged if confirmed he would do all that his powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and the laws of the country.

Trump said he hoped Senators from both sides of the aisle can come together for the good of the country to confirm Gorsuch, but a number of Democrats have already express opposition to his nomination.

Senate Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, accused Trump of outsourcing the process of picking a nominee to far-right interest groups.

"President Trump said he would appoint justices who would overturn 40 years of jurisprudence established in Roe v. Wade," Leahy said. "Judge Gorsuch has shown a willingness to limit women's access to health care that suggests the President is making good on that promise."

He added, "With the ideological litmus test that President Trump has applied in making this selection, the American people are justified to wonder whether Judge Gorsuch can truly be an independent justice."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also said he has very serious doubts about Gorsuch's ability to prove himself to be within the legal mainstream and willing to vigorously defend the Constitution from abuses of the executive branch.

Republican Senators have praised the choice of Gorsuch, but they would need the support of some Democrats to avoid a potential filibuster.

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel claimed Democrats who plan on blocking Gorsuch's nomination are only scheming to deprive the American people of their rightful voice on the nation's highest court.

GOP leaders are reportedly considering invoking the so-called "nuclear option" to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM