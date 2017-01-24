Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Nominates Heather Wilson As Air Force Secretary




24.01.17 13:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Monday announced he intends to nominate Heather Wilson to serve as Secretary of the Air Force.

If confirmed by the Senate, she will be the first Air Force Academy graduate and the third woman to become Air Force secretary.


Wilson is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, a Rhodes Scholar and a former U.S. congresswoman who represented New Mexico from 1998 to 2009.


"Heather Wilson is going to make an outstanding Secretary of the Air Force," a White House press release quoted Trump as saying.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:25 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Thüringen startet Initiative im Bunde [...]
14:24 , dpa-AFX
DT - no stab BNP Paribas Primary New Issue [...]
14:19 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Steady Near $53 Ahead Of Inventor [...]
14:14 , dpa-AFX
Gold Levels Off After 10-Week Highs
14:14 , dpa-AFX
Britische Regierung will 'innerhalb von Tagen' [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...