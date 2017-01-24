Trump Nominates Heather Wilson As Air Force Secretary

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump Monday announced he intends to nominate Heather Wilson to serve as Secretary of the Air Force.



If confirmed by the Senate, she will be the first Air Force Academy graduate and the third woman to become Air Force secretary.

Wilson is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, a Rhodes Scholar and a former U.S. congresswoman who represented New Mexico from 1998 to 2009.

"Heather Wilson is going to make an outstanding Secretary of the Air Force," a White House press release quoted Trump as saying.

