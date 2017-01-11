Trump Nominates David Shulkin As Secretary Of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday he intends to nominate Dr. David Shulkin as Secretary of Veterans Affairs.





Shulkin currently serves as Undersecretary for Health at the Department of Veterans Affair, making him the Chief Executive of the Veterans Health Administration.

A statement from the Trump transition team said Shulkin has exemplified strong leadership in various roles throughout his career, including as a chief executive and a doctor in academia and leader in entrepreneurial roles.

"I have no doubt Dr. Shulkin will be able to lead the turnaround our Department of Veterans Affairs needs," Trump said in a statement. "His sole mandate will be to serve our veterans and restore the level of care we owe to our brave men and women in the military."

He added, "Sadly our great veterans have not gotten the level of care they deserve, but Dr. Shulkin has the experience and the vision to ensure we will meet the healthcare needs of every veteran."

Trump said his transition team had interviewed around 100 people for the job of VA Secretary, which is among the last Cabinet positions for which the president-elect needs to announce a nominee.

