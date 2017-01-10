Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Names Son-in-law Jared Kushner Senior White House Adviser




10.01.17 14:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US president-elect Donald Trump has named his son-in-law and New York real estate executive Jared Kushner as a senior White House adviser.


Closer to Trump than any other adviser, 35 year-old Kushner is believed to have decisive influence on his father-in-law.


The appointment to the key White House post was announced by a senior official of the Trump transition team and a Kushner attorney in a conference call Monday afternoon.


In an apparent move to shift his focus from business to White House, and to comply with federal ethics laws, Kushner is resigning as CEO of Kushner Companies and publisher of the New York Observer, and divesting substantial assets, according to the presidential transition team.


His wife Ivanka plans to keep away from the management of the Trump Organization and the Ivanka Trump fashion brand, Kushner's lawyer Jamie S. Gorelick said.


The son of American real estate developer Charles Kushner, Jared married Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka in 2009. They have three children.


Having served as a senior advisor of Trump's presidential campaign and developed Trump's digital media strategy, Kushner had reportedly planned to re-enter his family's real estate business after the election.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Nach Franco Nevada und Silver Wheaton! Tenbagger mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:29 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Bank A [...]
15:23 , dpa-AFX
PayPoint plc : Holding(s) in Company
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 10.01 [...]
15:11 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
15:03 , dpa-AFX
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...