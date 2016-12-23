Trump: Let It Be An Arms Race

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raising concerns among non-proliferation advocates, President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he would launch a new nuclear arms race with Russia.





Trump was asked by MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski to clarify a tweet he posted about expanding U.S. nuclear capability but seemed to raise more questions about his intentions with his response.

"Let it be an arms race," Trump purportedly said in the off-air comment. "We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

The comment from Trump on Friday came after the tweet he posted on Thursday led to concerns about his policy for the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump tweeted.

The tweet from Trump came the same day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country needs to strengthen the military potential of its strategic nuclear forces.

Following the post, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said the president-elect was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it, particularly among terrorist groups and rogue nations.

"He has also emphasized the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength," said Miller.

However, the tweet raised concerns among arms control advocates, with John Tierney, executive director of the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, calling the post "dangerous."

"It is dangerous for the President-elect to use just 140 characters and announce a major change in U.S. nuclear weapons policy, which is nuanced, complex, and affects every single person on this planet," said Tierney, a former Democratic Congressman.

Tierney said the Pentagon has already expressed concerns about plans calling for $1 trillion in spending on modernizing and maintaining the U.S. nuclear arsenal over the next three decades and said Trump will have to explain why any increase is necessary both financially and strategically.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM