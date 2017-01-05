Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump: I Am A Big Fan Of Intelligence




05.01.17 16:45
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump sought to downplay the possibility of a rift with the intelligence community on Thursday, blaming the media for giving the impression of a divide.


"The media lies to make it look like I am against 'Intelligence' when in fact I am a big fan!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.


The latest tweet from Trump comes even though he has expressed skepticism about the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia hacked Democratic officials and political committees in an effort to influence the U.S. elections.


In a previous post to Twitter, the president-elect suggested that an intelligence briefing on the alleged Russian hacking was delayed until Friday to provide more time to build a case.


Trump also previously tweeted statements by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange claiming the Russians did not give him the information he released from Democratic officials.


However, in his latest posts, Trump argued that the tweets should not be seen as an indication that he agrees with Assange.


"The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange - wrong," Trump tweeted. "I simply state what he states, it is for the people to make up their own minds as to the truth."


Trump has come under fire from some Republican lawmakers for seeming to agree with Assange, who has been accused of jeopardizing national security by releasing classified military documents.


The latest tweets from Trump come as the Senate Armed Services Committee is holding a hearing on foreign cyber threats to the U.S.


