Trump Hotels Plan Significant Expansion




26.01.17 17:44
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump's namesake hotel chain plans to triple the number of luxury hotels in the US.


Trump Hotels Chief Executive Officer Eric Danzinger announced the plans for the ambitious project at a trade conference on Tuesday.


"There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the US, and we're in five. I don't see any reason that we couldn't be in all of them eventually," Danziger said at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit in Los Angeles according to a Bloomberg report.


Trump's company, which currently manages eight namesake hotels in the U.S., is considering opening luxury properties in Dallas, Seattle, Denver and San Francisco soon.


However, the decision to expand the chain's presence is contradicting to a pledge taken by Trump in December that no new deals would be done by his organization during his time in office.


Trump had turned over the management of the Trump Organization to his two elder sons and pledged no new foreign deals during his term.


