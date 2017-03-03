Trump Hits Schumer Over Photo With Putin

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter once again Friday to lash out at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.



Y., accusing the Democratic leader of hypocrisy.

Trump tweeted an old picture of Schumer eating doughnuts with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested there should be an investigation of the Senator's ties to Russia.

"We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!" Trump tweeted.

The tweet from Trump comes as Schumer has called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign following revelations of meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.

Schumer has also urged Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Responding to Trump's tweet, Schumer noted that his meeting with Putin took place in 2003 in full view of the press and the public.

Schumer said he would happily talk about his contact with Putin and his associates and questioned whether Trump and his team would do the same.

