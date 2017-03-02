WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite the latest uproar regarding ties between his presidential campaign and Russia, President Donald Trump said Thursday he has "total" confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.





Trump was asked about Sessions amid news of the then-Senator's meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign. Sessions was a top Trump surrogate.

During a tour of the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, Trump said he was not aware of Sessions' meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Sessions claimed during his confirmation hearing that he did not have communications with the Russians, but recent reports revealed he met with Kislyak twice last year.

The Attorney General has subsequently said he did not discuss campaign issues with any Russian officials, calling the allegation "false."

A Sessions spokeswoman argued that the Attorney General met with the ambassador in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Trump said Sessions "probably" testified truthfully during his confirmation hearing and indicated he does not think the Attorney General should recuse himself from Russia investigations.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and several other Democrats have called on Sessions to resign over the latest news.

"There cannot be even the scintilla of doubt about the impartiality and fairness of the attorney general, the top law enforcement official of the land," Schumer said.

"After this, it's clear Attorney General Sessions does not meet that test," he added. "Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign."

Schumer noted that Democrats have repeatedly called on Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into contact between Trump's campaign and Russia.

The revelations have led some top Republicans to urge Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation, but they stopped short of calling for his resignation.

Sessions told NBC News early Thursday there is "no doubt" he would recuse himself whenever it is appropriate.

