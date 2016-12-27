Trump Dismisses Obama's Claim He Would Have Won If He Ran For President

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump has dismissed President Barack Obama's claim that he would have won the presidential election this time had the Constitution allowed him to run again.





He cited unemployment, the Obama Government's handling of the fight against ISIS, and Obama Care as some of the reasons why Obama would not have been able to win Americans' votes.

"President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me," Trump said on Twitter Monday. "He should say that but I say NO WAY! - jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc."

Speaking to his former senior adviser, David Axelrod, on Monday's "Axe Files" podcast, Obama said the message of hope and change he campaigned on in the 2008 presidentil election still resonates in 2016.

"I am confident in this vision because I'm confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could've mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it," Obama said. "I know that in conversations that I've had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one," he added.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM