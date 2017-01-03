Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Dismisses North Korea's Claim Of Developing Missile Targeting US




03.01.17 14:59
dpa-AFX


PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - North Korea is not capable of developing a nuclear missile targeting US territory, according to President-elect Donald Trump.


In a televised New Year message on Sunday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had claimed Pyongyang is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).


Trump responded to it on Twitter a day after: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!"


He followed it with another tweet criticizing China, Pyongyang's closest ally, for failing to help rein in North Korea: "China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!"


In his half-an-hour long New Year's speech, Kim said the isolated Communist nation was close to testing long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. He also claimed that North Korea has soared as a nuclear power and a military power of the East that cannot be touched by even the strongest enemy.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
19:28 , dpa-AFX
Ford Capitulates To Trump, Scraps Mexico Pla [...]
19:27 , dpa-AFX
Britischer EU-Botschafter tritt kurz vor Brexit- [...]
19:26 , dpa-AFX
Canadian Solar Posting Strong Gain In Afterno [...]
19:12 , dpa-AFX
French Workers Can Ignore E-Mail Off The C [...]
18:51 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Weitere Ge [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...