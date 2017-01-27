Trump Discusses Mexico, Russia, Brexit In News Conference With May

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following his first official meeting with a foreign leader, President Donald Trump discussed a range of issues in a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.





Trump described a phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto as "very, very friendly" but continued to raise concerns about relations between the U.S. and Mexico.

"We had a talk that lasted for about an hour this morning," Trump said. "And we are going to be working on a fair relationship and a new relationship."

"But the United States cannot continue to lose vast amounts of business, vast amounts of companies, and millions and millions of people losing their jobs," he added. "That won't happen with me."

The call between Trump and Pena Nieto came after a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders was canceled amid a dispute over who will pay for a proposed border wall.

Trump was also asked about an upcoming phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and whether he will consider lifting sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration.

The president called it "very early" to talk about lifting sanctions but said he hopes to "have a great relationship with all countries."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will speak by phone with Putin as well as the leaders of France and Germany on Saturday.

May suggested that the sanctions against Russia should remain in place until the Minsk agreement intended to halt fighting in Eastern Ukraine is fully implemented.

Trump also commented on Britain's decision to leave the European Union, saying the so-called "Brexit" will be a wonderful thing for the U.K.

"I think when it irons out, you're going to have your own identity, and you are going to have the people that you want in your country and be able to make free trade deals without having somebody watching you and what you are doing," Trump said.

During her opening remarks, May said Trump assured her the U.S. is "100 percent behind NATO," although the president did not mention the transatlantic alliance, which he has previously described as "obsolete."

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM