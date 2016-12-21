Trump Denies Report Of His Sons Selling Access To Inauguration Weekend Event

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has denied a report that his sons were offering the public access to a inauguration weekend celebration in exchange for million-dollar donations.





The Center for Public Integrity alleged that a non-profit group called the Opening Day Foundation was set up in Texas last Wednesday seeking donations of up to $1 million for granting access to prospective donors to the "Opening Day 2017" event - slated for January 21, the day after inauguration, at Washington, D.C.'s Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The donors will receive a "private reception and photo opportunity for 16 guests with President Donald J. Trump," a "multi-day hunting and/or fishing excursion for 4 guests with Donald Trump, Jr. and/or Eric Trump, and team," as well as tickets to other events and "autographed guitars by an Opening Day 2017 performer."

The Center for Public Integrity reported that the Foundation's directors are Trump's sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump; Dallas investor Gentry Beach; and Tom Hicks Jr., a Dallas billionaire's son.

The funds would be donated to unnamed "conservation charities," the report said.

However, Trump's transition team issued a statement saying that Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are not involved in any capacity in the event.

"The Opening Day event and details that have been reported are merely initial concepts that have not been approved or pursued by the Trump family," Trump transition spokeswoman Hope Hicks said.

