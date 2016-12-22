Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wal-Mart":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Trump Denies He's No Long Trying To "Drain The Swamp"




22.12.16 20:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While former House Speaker Newt Gingrich recently suggested Donald Trump would no long use language like "drain the swamp," the president-elect corrected his adviser in a post on Twitter on Thursday.


"Someone incorrectly stated that the phrase 'DRAIN THE SWAMP' was no longer being used by me," Trump tweeted. "Actually, we will always be trying to DTS."


Gingrich responded with a tweet of his own saying that he "goofed" when suggesting Trump is backing away from such language.


In an accompanying video, Gingrich said he "mischaracterized" Trump's intentions in an interview that aired on NPR's "Morning Edition" on Wednesday.


Gingrich said he spoke with Trump and reiterated that "draining the swamp is in" and "the alligators should be worried."


During the interview with NPR, the former Speaker indicated Trump is distancing himself from some of the common refrains of the campaign now that he is in a different role.


"I'm told he now just disclaims that," Gingrich said of the "drain the swamp" pledge. "He now says it was cute, but he doesn't want to use it anymore."


He added, "He's in a different role now and maybe he feels that as president, as the next president of the United States, that he should be marginally more dignified than talking about alligators in swamps."


Gingrich said he personally likes the "alligator and swamp" language because it vividly illustrates a problem in Washington but noted that he would follow Trump's lead.


The comments from Gingrich came as Trump has been accused of going back on his pledge to fight corruption in Washington by picking several Wall Street executives and veteran lawmakers for his administration.


(Photo: Michael Vadon)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,59 $ 71,24 $ -1,65 $ -2,32% 22.12./23:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9311421039 860853 75,19 $ 59,61 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		66,48 € -3,27%  22.12.16
Stuttgart 66,49 € 0,00%  22.12.16
Hamburg 67,98 € -0,61%  22.12.16
Düsseldorf 68,04 € -0,98%  22.12.16
Berlin 68,06 € -1,08%  22.12.16
Frankfurt 68,05 € -1,09%  22.12.16
Hannover 67,98 € -1,15%  22.12.16
München 68,28 € -1,19%  22.12.16
NYSE 69,59 $ -2,32%  22.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19 Wal-Mart 14.12.16
42 Wal-Mart jetzt einsteigen ?? 04.04.15
1 Vom Unternehmen zum Staat 19.02.08
1 Die Wal-Mart-Welt 18.06.06
32 ▂ ▅ ▉ Bö. 23.04.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...