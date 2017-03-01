Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump Delays New Travel Ban Order After Speech




01.03.17 16:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump had been expected to unveil a revised immigration ban on Wednesday, but the signing off the executive order has reportedly been delayed.


The decision to delay came on the heels of Trump's generally well-received speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.


A senior administration official told Politico the delay was due to the busy news cycle amid widespread coverage of Trump's speech.


The official indicated Trump wants the revised order to get plenty of attention, saying the order needs to have "its own time to breathe."


Last month, a federal appeals court upheld an injunction against Trump's original executive order on immigration, which included a controversial ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.


Trump condemned the decision as "disgraceful" and repeatedly argued that the original order would eventually be upheld by the courts.


The revised order is expected to drop Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens will be temporarily barred from getting visas, according to Politico.


Sources familiar with the plan told CNN legal permanent residents and existing visa holders will also be excluded from the ban.


(Photo: Gage Skidmore)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:12 , dpa-AFX
Aufsichtsräte des Berliner Flughafens beraten [...]
18:06 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT Grou [...]
18:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE: GFT Tec [...]
17:54 , dpa-AFX
Poll Shows Largely Positive Reaction To Trum [...]
17:54 , dpa-AFX
Total voting rights
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...