Trump: Courts Seem To Be So Political

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump lamented the politicization of U.



S. courts in remarks Wednesday defending his executive order on immigration.

Speaking to members of law enforcement at a conference in Washington, Trump acknowledged the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has not made a ruling on his immigration order but argued that it should be an easy decision.

"I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won't call it biased. And we haven't had a decision yet," Trump said. "But courts seem to be so political."

"It would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what's right," he added. "And that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important."

Trump claimed the law his administration believes provides the authority for the order is so clearly written that it could be understood by even a bad high school student.

After reading from the law, the president said he was amazed that the arguments before the court included discussions of things that were unrelated.

"I listened to lawyers on both sides last night, and they were talking about things that had just nothing to do with it," Trump said.

The remarks by Trump came after a three-judge panel from the appeals court heard arguments over a lower court ruling halting the order.

The executive order signed by Trump last month includes a controversial ban on immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The three judges that will decide the case aggressively questioned lawyers from both sides during a hearing on Tuesday.

Administration lawyers were questioned about the links between the seven countries and terrorism, while attorneys challenging the order were questioned about allegations of discrimination against Muslims.

According to Politico, one of the three judges said the court would act "as soon as possible," with a ruling coming as soon as Wednesday.

Two members of three-judge panel were appointed by former Democratic Presidents Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, while one was appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

