Trump Continues To Slam Reports Of Collusion With Russia

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of highly anticipated congressional testimony by FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump continued to lash out against allegations that his presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government.





Trump took to Twitter on Monday to reiterate his claim that reports of ties between his campaign and Russia are "fake news."

The president pointed to recent remarks by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who said there was "no evidence" of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian.

"James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!" Trump tweeted.

He added, "The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!"

Trump also reiterated his belief that the real story is the leaking of classified information to the media and said the leaker must be found.

The tweets from Trump come as Comey is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee about Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Comey is also expected to face questions about Trump's accusations that his phones were tapped by President Barack Obama.

Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the intelligence committee, responded to Trump with several tweets of his own.

"Mr. President, the Russians hacked our election and interfered. No one disputes this now, but you. This is what is called 'fact,'" Schiff tweeted.

He added, "As you will see during our hearing, Mr. President, there is no evidence Mr. Obama tapped your phones. This is what is called 'fiction.'"

Schiff also accused Trump of harming relationships with key allies after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer publicly repeated a claim that British intelligence helped Obama wiretap Trump Tower.

During a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, Trump noted Spicer was referencing a claim made by Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano.

Trump described Napolitano as a "very talented legal mind" and argued questions about the allegations should be directed to the former judge.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

