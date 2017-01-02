Trump, Congress To Fight For Prosperity, Security, And Liberty Of Americans: GOP

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican party has vowed that the incoming President and a Republican-controlled Congress will fight for the prosperity, security, and liberty of the American people.





The promise was made by Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Reince Priebus and Co-Chair Sharon Day in their joint New Year's message.

"A new year means new beginnings and new goals, and millions of Americans are excited to have 2017 commence with President-elect Trump taking office in just a few weeks. This year the American people are getting a fresh start after eight years of disappointment, as our next president and a Republican Congress prepare to fight for the prosperity, security, and liberty of the American people. 2016 was a banner year for Republicans, and 2017 offers limitless promise for what we can accomplish together on behalf of our country," said Priebus. He expressed hope that all Americans take the beginning of this year to recommit to their core values and embrace new opportunities for themselves and their families.

Sharon Day said she is filled with hope for what 2017 will bring. "Americans elected Republicans up and down the ballot this past November because they were ready for change, and we are excited to work for the good of our country at the local, state, and federal level. I wish all Americans a joyful start to the new year, and pray that God will continue to pour out his blessings on our nation, and especially on our brave men and women in uniform," Day added.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM