Trump Confident Obamacare Replacement Will Pass Shortly

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite signs of division among Republican lawmakers, President Donald Trump on Friday expressed confidence the House GOP's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare will be approved.





Trump warned that problems under the healthcare reform law will get even worse and claimed Republicans must act now to save Americans from the "imploding Obamacare disaster."

"This is the time we're going to get it done," Trump said. "We're working together, we have some great results, we have tremendous spirit, and I think it's something that is just going to happen very shortly."

The president's comments came as he met with the chairmen of two House committees that voted Thursday to approve the GOP bill known as the American Health Care Act.

Trump applauded the committees for their "diligent work" on the bill, which he said would cut taxes by hundreds of billions of dollars and eliminates Obamacare's mandates.

"It provides states with flexibility over how Medicaid dollars are spent, giving power from Washington and back to local government, which we all want to see," Trump said. "We're going to do a much better job."

He added, "And the plan empowers individual Americans to buy the health insurance that is right for them, not the plan forced on them by government."

The confidence expressed by Trump and other Republican leaders such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., comes despite disagreements over some of the bill's key provisions.

