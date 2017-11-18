Erweiterte Funktionen


Trump: Clinton ist schlechteste und größte Verliererin aller Zeiten




18.11.17 15:28
dts Nachrichtenagentur

über dts NachrichtenagenturWASHINGTON (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - US-Präsident Donald Trump hat die ehemalige Außenministerin Hillary Clinton verbal angegriffen. "Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time", schrieb Trump am Samstag auf Twitter. "She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years", so der US-Präsident.



Clinton hatte sich am Freitag zu Trumps Sieg bei der Präsidentschaftswahl geäußert. "There are lots of questions about its legitimacy", sagte sie dem Magazin Mother Jones.


Foto: über dts Nachrichtenagentur

