Trump Claims Obama Is Behind Leaks, Town Hall Protests

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is seeking to put the blame on his predecessor for the media leaks that have plagued his administration as well as the town hall protests faced by Republican congressmen.





In an interview with Fox News' "Fox & Friends" that aired Tuesday morning, Trump suggested that former President Barack Obama and his supporters are behind the leaks and the protests.

"I think he is behind it. I also think it's politics. That's the way it is," Trump said. "I think that President Obama's behind it because his people are certainly behind it."

He added, "And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks - which are very serious leaks, because they're very bad in terms of national security."

Trump did not offer any evidence for his claim, although CNN said Organizing for Action, a group spawned from Obama's campaign operation, has professional organizers involved in teaching local activists to effectively vocalize opposition to the GOP's top agenda items.

The president has repeatedly warned about the threats posed by leaking sensitive information to the media and previously blamed "liberal activists" for the angry crowds at Republican town hall events.

Trump said he is not surprised Obama would be behind the leaks and the protests, noting that he is seeking to undo many of the former president's policies.

During the interview with Fox News, Trump also praised his achievements during his first weeks in office but suggested he could do a better job with messaging.

"In terms of messaging, I would give myself a C or a C plus," Trump said. "In terms of achievement, I think I'd give myself an A. Because I've done great things, but I don't think we've explained it well enough to the American people."

