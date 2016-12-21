Trump Claims He Would Have Won Better Had Election Been Based On Popular Vote

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump says he would have won with a better margin in the presidential election if the winner was based on popular vote.





The incoming President made a number of election-related claims on Twitter Wednesday amidst the ongoing debate on whether the US President should be elected by popular vote or by the Electoral College.

In the presidential election held on November 8, Trump had won a 306-232 electoral votes majority against Hillary Clinton, while his Democrat rival won the popular vote with a lead of more than 2.8 million.

Under a peculiar US election rule, whichever candidate who wins 270 electoral votes, will be elected President, irrespective of the popular support recorded on the ballot to the candidates.

As many as 45 percent of voters who took part in a national survey Monday said the Constitution should be amended to make the popular vote decisive in presidential election, and that the Electoral College should be shelved. 40 percent said the current system should remain.

"Campaigning to win the Electoral College is much more difficult and sophisticated than the popular vote, according to Trump.

He said Hillary Clinton lagged behind in winning electoral votes because she focused on the wrong states.

