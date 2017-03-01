Trump Charts Positive Course For U.S. Back To Growth: GOP

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican party has hailed President Donald Trump for charting a positive course for putting the United States back on the path to growth and prosperity.





In a statement issued after the President's first joint address to Congress and the nation Tuesday, Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said voters across the country chose Donald Trump to bring change to Washington, and he is already delivering on the trust the American people put in him.

The renewal of his commitment to championing an "America First" agenda of comprehensive tax reform, securing borders, and repairing broken healthcare system stands in sharp contrast to the disastrous policies of the last eight years, she added.

Earlier, in another statement on the President's first 39 days in office, the Republican Party Chief said she is giving Trump an 'A' grade.

McDaniel slammed the Democrats for the obstruction of not working with the President and not giving him time to get his cabinet or work with him.

That's a problem that he has dealt with from day one, and something that Barack Obama never had, according to McDaniel. She asked why the Democrats are not giving this President a chance even after 73 percent of Americans have said they want to see Democrats work with Republicans.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

