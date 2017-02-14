WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an apparent effort to downplay the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump argued Tuesday that the "real story" is the leaking of information to the media.





"The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?" Trump tweeted.

Trump's comments about leaks come after the media cited anonymous sources in reports on Flynn's conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. while he was still a private citizen.

The conversations reportedly involved sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration, although Flynn has denied that sanctions were discussed.

In his resignation letter, Flynn said he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding his phone calls with the Russian Ambassador.

Flynn said he apologized to Trump and Pence for providing the incomplete information, which he attributed to the fast pace of events.

The White House said Trump has named retired Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. as Acting National Security Advisor following Flynn's resignation.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News he wants the FBI to conduct an assessment of recent media leaks.

"We are going to be outlining all of our concerns over the last 60 days that appear to all be related, maybe even coordinated in some ways," Nunes said.

He added, "I am going to be asking the FBI to do an assessment of this to tell us what's going on here because we cannot continue to have these leaks as a government."

