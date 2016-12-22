Trump Calls For Veto Of U.N. Resolution On Israeli Settlements

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump released a statement Thursday calling on President Barack Obama's administration to veto a U.



N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate halt to Israeli settlement construction.

"As the United States has long maintained, peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations," Trump said.

Trump claimed that the resolution would put Israel in a very poor negotiating position and called it extremely unfair to all Israelis.

A draft of the resolution being circulated by Egypt demands Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

The statement from Trump came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also urged the U.S. to veto the resolution in late-night post on Twitter.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has also voiced opposition to the resolution, which he claims only serves to "to defame and delegitimize the democratic State of Israel."

"This resolution will undermine peace and mutual cooperation by pushing the parties further away from direct negotiations," Ryan said in a statement.

Obama has been highly critical of settlement construction in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, although the U.S. has vetoed similar U.N. measures in the past.

The White House has declined to comment on the current resolution, which is currently scheduled to come up for a vote at 3 pm ET.

