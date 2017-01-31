Trump Calls For Increased Competition To Reduce Drug Prices

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Describing drug prices as "astronomical," President Donald Trump called for increased competition and fewer regulations in order to bring prices down.





Trump met with several pharmaceutical executives at the White House on Tuesday and praised the extraordinary results the industry has produced for the country but lamented the high cost of drugs.

"The pricing has been astronomical," Trump said. "You folks have done a very great job over the years but we have to get the prices down."

"I'll oppose anything that makes it harder for smaller, younger companies to take the risk of bringing their product to a vibrantly competitive market," he added. "But we can increase competition and bidding wars, big time."

Trump also pledged to accelerate FDA approvals of new drugs and called for drug manufacturing to return to the U.S.

The president claimed his trade policy would ensure foreign countries pay their fair share for U.S.-manufactured drugs in order to provide companies with greater financial resources to accelerate the development of new cures.

The meeting was attended by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America CEO Stephen Ubl, Merck (MRK) CEO Ken Frazier, Eli Lilly (LLY) CEO Dave Ricks, Celgene (CELG) Chairman Bob Hugin and others.

In a statement, Ubl described the meeting as positive and productive and said they discussed many areas of common ground.

"We look forward to working with the administration and Congress to advance solutions that promote economic growth and job creation and create a more competitive health care marketplace," Ubl said.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM