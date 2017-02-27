Trump Budget To Boost Defense Spending By $54 Billion

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's first budget proposal will include a substantial increase in defense spending, the White House revealed on Monday.





White House budget officials told reporters Trump's budget would include a $54 billion increase in defense spending and a matching reduction in spending on domestic programs and foreign aid.

Trump said at a meeting with the nation's governors that the "historic" increase in defense spending is needed to rebuild the depleted military.

The proposed increase in defense spending "will be offset and paid for by finding greater savings and efficiencies across the federal government," Trump said.

A budget official said most federal agencies would face substantial budget reductions but did not provide specifics.

Foreign aid would also be cut under the proposal, the official said, although foreign aid represents less than 1 percent of federal spending.

An administration official told reporters Trump's budget will not make significant changes to entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security, which are the main drivers of government spending.

Trump is expected to submit his final budget proposal to Congress in mid-March, likely setting up a prolonged fight over government spending.

The president indicated he would provide additional details about his budget in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

However, the proposal has already received considerable criticism from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who claimed Trump wants to cut spending for key agencies in order to provide a tax break for the rich.

"It is clear from this budget blueprint that President Trump fully intends to break his promises to working families by taking a meat ax to programs that benefit the middle-class," Schumer said.

He added, "This budget proposal is a reflection of exactly who this President is and what today's Republican Party believes in: helping the wealthy and special interests while putting further burdens on the middle class and those struggling to get there."

