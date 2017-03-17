Trump Budget Could Harm Country's Strength And Long-term Growth: Sen. Warner

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Senate's Budget Committee member Mark R.



Warner has said that the Trump budget could harm the country's strength and long-term growth.

"This budget proposal from President Trump does not reflect a balanced approach. Instead, it includes many short-sighted choices," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Trump budget proposes to dramatically slash public investments in programs like early childhood education, job training, scientific research, and the protection of economic and natural resources like the Chesapeake Bay. We should be serious about addressing the fiscal issues in our country and work together to address the impact that the across-the-board spending cuts have had on the military and our national security. However, the roadmap the President has laid out does not meet those goals," Warner said in a statement.

He urged Trump to commit to working with Congress to take a more responsible, businesslike approach - one that also respects the role of smart investments in our nation's economic future.

