Erweiterte Funktionen
Trump Blames Media For Not Reporting About His Huge Donationa For Charity
27.12.16 15:43
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday made a number of claims about his Donald Trump Foundation, and blamed the media for not reporting on millions of dollars he donates to it for charity.
"I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or received millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report," he said in a late night tweet.
He claimed that the Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. "100% of money goes to wonderful charities," he added.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
16:31 , dpa-AFXBörse Stuttgart-News: Trend am Mittag
16:23 , dpa-AFXUSA: Verbraucherstimmung erreicht höchsten S [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFXECB Says Monte Dei Paschi Needs EUR 8.8 [...]
16:12 , dpa-AFXLang-LKW dürfen ab Januar regulär in Deutsc [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFXCheetahs Sprinting Towards Edge Of Extinctio [...]