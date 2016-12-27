Trump Blames Media For Not Reporting About His Huge Donationa For Charity

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.12.16 15:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday made a number of claims about his Donald Trump Foundation, and blamed the media for not reporting on millions of dollars he donates to it for charity.


"I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or received millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report," he said in a late night tweet.


He claimed that the Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. "100% of money goes to wonderful charities," he added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



