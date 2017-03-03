Trump Bashes Dems For Delaying Confirmation Of Cabinet Nominees

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While several of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees were approved by the Senate this week, it has not stopped the president from lashing out at Democrats over the slow confirmation process.





"It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet," Trump said in a post on Twitter on Friday.

The tweet from Trump comes even though Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry were all confirmed by the Senate this week.

Currently, only Agriculture Secretary nominee Sonny Perdue and Labor Secretary nominee Alexander Acosta remain unconfirmed.

While Perdue was nominated a day before the inauguration, Acosta was nominated last month after original Labor Secretary nominee fast food executive Andrew Puzder dropped out.

Perdue and Acosta are awaiting confirmation hearings before the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, respectively.

Politico noted Trump's official cabinet is nearly filled out, but other cabinet-level positions remain unfilled.

U.S. Trade Representative-designate Robert Lighthizer and Director of National Intelligence-designate Daniel Coats have both yet to be confirmed.

Democrats have sought to delay confirmation of several of Trump's more controversial nominees, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

