Trump Backs Assange Casting Doubt On 'Russian Hacking'

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has supported Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in casting doubt on intelligence allegation that the Russian Government carried out cyber attacks targeting US general elections.





Several US agencies including the FBI and the CIA believe Russia directed hacks against Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

The Director of National Intelligence confirmed that senior-level Russian officials were involved in the hacks of the emails of the Democratic Party and the campaign of its presidential candidate.

Top Democratic Senators demanded a probe by a bipartisan commission on Russian role in the US election. Moscow, however, denied it.

Trump had said last week that in the wake of the lingering controversy over alleged Russian interference in US politics, he would meet with leaders of the intelligence community in order to be updated on the facts of the allegation.

But on Tuesday evening, the incoming President said the intelligence briefing on the so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday. "Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!," he said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Assange told Fox News that a 14-year-old kid could have hacked Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's computer, and denied Russia was the source for the site's mass leak of emails from the Democratic Party.

Trump followed up on the issue with a series of tweets.

"Julian Assange said a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!"

And adding to Assange's criticism of the mainstream U.S. media for coverage of the Podesta emails, Trump said "It's very dishonest....More dishonest than anyone knows."

