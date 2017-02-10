BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - In a lengthy telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, President Donald Trump agreed to honor the "one China" policy.





The declaration from Trump comes after he previously indicated the U.S. does not have to be bound by the policy, under which the U.S. recognizes China's position that Taiwan is a Chinese state.

Trump previously suggested acceptance of the "one China" policy could be part of an agreement on issues such as trade.

The president reportedly angered the Chinese government by accepting a congratulatory phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen after winning the presidential election.

The White House said Trump agreed to honor the "one China" policy during the call at the request of President Xi.

The call between Trump and Xi was described as extremely cordial, and the White House said both leaders extended best wishes to the people of each other's countries.

A readout of the call from the White House also said representatives of the U.S. and China will engage in discussions and negotiations on various issues of mutual interest.

Trump and Xi also extended invitations to meet in their respective countries and look forward to further talks with very successful outcomes, the White House said.

