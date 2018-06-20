Erweiterte Funktionen
Trojan Battery Adds Group 31 Size Battery to Solar AGM Line
20.06.18 20:01
news aktuell
Santa Fe Springs, Calif. (ots) - Trojan Battery Co., LLC, the
world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, today announced
the addition of a Group 31 size battery to its Solar line of
maintenance-free, true deep-cycle absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries
designed for solar and other renewable energy applications. The
Trojan SAGM 12 105 is manufactured in the U.S. and is now available.
The Trojan SAGM 12 105, along with the entire Solar AGM line of
batteries, will be showcased at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich
at the Trojan Battery booth B1.460.
Offering a three-year warranty for stationary applications and
tested to an eight-year design life under IEC 61427 standard for
solar batteries, the SAGM 12 105 features a non-spillable design,
enabling installers to customize the use and position of the
batteries in customer applications. The Trojan AGM Solar line was
designed for maximum sustained performance and increased total energy
output to meet demanding deep-cycling requirements in Trojan's wide
range of stationary applications, including solar home, area and
street lighting, microgrid, inverter backup and commercial.
"Trojan's Solar AGM line is specifically engineered for
deep-cycling applications, unlike most AGM batteries on the market
today which are designed for dual-purpose or standby applications,
such as Uninterruptible Power Supply, or UPS," said Dawnmarie Martin,
director of product management for Trojan Battery. "Trojan has
focused on deep-cycle technology longer than any other battery
manufacturer in the industry and has utilized our extensive expertise
and knowledge in developing the industry's most reliable deep-cycle
AGM battery."
Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of applications
that require deep-cycle battery performance, including remote telecom
and renewable energy. For more information on Trojan Battery visit
www.trojanbattery.com.
Pressekontakt:
Kari Garcia
kgarcia@trojanbattery.com
562-236-3038
Original-Content von: Trojan Battery Company, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, today announced
the addition of a Group 31 size battery to its Solar line of
maintenance-free, true deep-cycle absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries
designed for solar and other renewable energy applications. The
Trojan SAGM 12 105 is manufactured in the U.S. and is now available.
The Trojan SAGM 12 105, along with the entire Solar AGM line of
batteries, will be showcased at Intersolar Europe this week in Munich
at the Trojan Battery booth B1.460.
Offering a three-year warranty for stationary applications and
tested to an eight-year design life under IEC 61427 standard for
solar batteries, the SAGM 12 105 features a non-spillable design,
enabling installers to customize the use and position of the
batteries in customer applications. The Trojan AGM Solar line was
designed for maximum sustained performance and increased total energy
output to meet demanding deep-cycling requirements in Trojan's wide
range of stationary applications, including solar home, area and
street lighting, microgrid, inverter backup and commercial.
"Trojan's Solar AGM line is specifically engineered for
deep-cycling applications, unlike most AGM batteries on the market
today which are designed for dual-purpose or standby applications,
such as Uninterruptible Power Supply, or UPS," said Dawnmarie Martin,
director of product management for Trojan Battery. "Trojan has
focused on deep-cycle technology longer than any other battery
manufacturer in the industry and has utilized our extensive expertise
and knowledge in developing the industry's most reliable deep-cycle
AGM battery."
Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of applications
that require deep-cycle battery performance, including remote telecom
and renewable energy. For more information on Trojan Battery visit
www.trojanbattery.com.
Pressekontakt:
Kari Garcia
kgarcia@trojanbattery.com
562-236-3038
Original-Content von: Trojan Battery Company, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Aktuell