Trojan Battery Adds Group 31 Size Battery to Solar AGM Line

Santa Fe Springs, Calif. (ots) - Trojan Battery Co., LLC, theworld's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, today announcedthe addition of a Group 31 size battery to its Solar line ofmaintenance-free, true deep-cycle absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteriesdesigned for solar and other renewable energy applications. TheTrojan SAGM 12 105 is manufactured in the U.S. and is now available.The Trojan SAGM 12 105, along with the entire Solar AGM line ofbatteries, will be showcased at Intersolar Europe this week in Munichat the Trojan Battery booth B1.460.Offering a three-year warranty for stationary applications andtested to an eight-year design life under IEC 61427 standard forsolar batteries, the SAGM 12 105 features a non-spillable design,enabling installers to customize the use and position of thebatteries in customer applications. The Trojan AGM Solar line wasdesigned for maximum sustained performance and increased total energyoutput to meet demanding deep-cycling requirements in Trojan's widerange of stationary applications, including solar home, area andstreet lighting, microgrid, inverter backup and commercial."Trojan's Solar AGM line is specifically engineered fordeep-cycling applications, unlike most AGM batteries on the markettoday which are designed for dual-purpose or standby applications,such as Uninterruptible Power Supply, or UPS," said Dawnmarie Martin,director of product management for Trojan Battery. "Trojan hasfocused on deep-cycle technology longer than any other batterymanufacturer in the industry and has utilized our extensive expertiseand knowledge in developing the industry's most reliable deep-cycleAGM battery."Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of applicationsthat require deep-cycle battery performance, including remote telecomand renewable energy. For more information on Trojan Battery visitwww.trojanbattery.com.