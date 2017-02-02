Triumph Group Inc. Bottom Line Retreats 27% In Q3
02.02.17 12:22
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc.
(TGI) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line fell to $50.12 million, or $1.01 per share. This was down from $68.63 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $844.86 million. This was down from $913.87 million last year.
Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $50.12 Mln. vs. $68.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $844.86 Mln vs. $913.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.6%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.6 Bln
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,45 $
|27,40 $
|0,05 $
|+0,18%
|02.02./22:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8968181011
|903498
|40,09 $
|22,40 $