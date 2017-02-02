Erweiterte Funktionen



Triumph Group Inc. Bottom Line Retreats 27% In Q3




02.02.17 12:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group Inc.

(TGI) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line fell to $50.12 million, or $1.01 per share. This was down from $68.63 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $844.86 million. This was down from $913.87 million last year.


Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $50.12 Mln. vs. $68.63 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.0% -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $844.86 Mln vs. $913.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.6%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.6 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,45 $ 27,40 $ 0,05 $ +0,18% 02.02./22:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8968181011 903498 40,09 $ 22,40 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 24,933 € +1,28%  08:10
NYSE 27,45 $ +0,18%  22:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...