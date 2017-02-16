Erweiterte Funktionen



Trinity Industries Q4 Income Drops 66%




16.02.17 22:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) released a profit for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $67.6 million, or $0.44 per share. This was lower than $200. million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 29.0% to $1.10 billion. This was down from $1.55 billion last year.


Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $67.6 Mln. vs. $200. Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -66.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $1.30 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -66.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -29.0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



