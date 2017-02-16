Trinity Industries Issues Earnings Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) announced, for the full year of 2017, the company anticipates earnings per share of between $1.00 and $1.35. The Rail Group expects full year 2017 deliveries of between 14,000 and 15,000. The company's earnings guidance for 2017 also includes expected sales of leased railcars of between $300 million and $400 million.





Timothy Wallace, Trinity's CEO, said: "Many of the market challenges we faced in 2016 persist in 2017. The oversupply of railcars and barges in North America continues to impact market fundamentals. The flexible nature of Trinity's business model positions our company to respond when market conditions shift."

