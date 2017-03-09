Trina Solar: CEO Jifan Gao To Assume Direct Management Of MBU

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Trina Solar":

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trina Solar Limited (TSL) announced that Zhiguo Zhu has resigned as a member of the board, chief operating officer and president of the Module Business Unit for personal reasons, effective on March 10, 2017. Jifan Gao, Chairman and CEO of Trina Solar, will assume direct management of the MBU.





Jifan Gao, CEO, said, "Looking ahead, we will continue to work diligently to strengthen Trina's leading position in the global PV module market and continue our transformation to become the world's leading provider of solar energy total solutions to our customers."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM