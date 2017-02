Trian Fund Management Discloses New Stake In Procter & Gamble

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Procter & Gamble":

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Trian Fund Management, the activist fund co-founded by Nelson Peltz, Peter May and Ed Garden, revealed a new stake in consumer company Procter & Gamble Co.



(PG).

Trian Fund Management LP disclosed more than $3 billion stake in Procter & Gamble, which has a market value of $225 billion.

PG closed Tuesday's regular trading at $87.86, down $0.45 or 0.51 percent. But, in the after-hours trade, the stock up $2.64 or 3.00 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM