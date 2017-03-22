Trian Fund Believes GE's Announcements Better Position For Long-term

Erweiterte Funktionen

22.03.17 14:11
dpa-AFX


FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Trian Fund Management, L.P., one of the largest stockholders of General Electric Company (GE), with beneficial ownership of approximately 66.8 million shares, said it believes that today's announcements better position GE for the long-term and help to ensure GE will achieve its financial goals.

Trian Fund will continue to hold management accountable to its commitments.


Trian Fund Management said, "Trian invested in GE in 2015 because we liked its industrial businesses, appreciated the initiative to separate GE Capital, and believed management would meet its public commitment to shareholders to earn $2.00 per share in 2018. Over the past month, Trian has intensified its dialogue with senior management regarding new initiatives to help ensure that GE can meet its financial commitments. We are pleased with the new framework that GE announced today."


Trian believes GE's commitment to reduce Industrial structural costs1 ratably over the next two years from $24.9 billion in 2016 to $22.9 billion in 2018 will help to improve long-term operating performance by further simplifying and streamlining the organization and is critical to ensuring that the company achieves its financial goals.


Trian also believes that the 2017 Industrial operating profit target announced today is important because it requires management to achieve its EPS targets in a high quality manner i.e. via Industrial operating profit growth.


Furthermore, Trian believes that the changes to the executive management team's existing compensation packages along with the company's commitment to review its framework for 2018 compensation is positive for shareholders.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



