Treatt - Reverting to a normal split




11.04.22 12:42
Edison Investment Research

Treatt has continued to perform well, with the good business momentum continuing into H122. As previously flagged and as consumers emerge from the pandemic, the performance in FY22 is expected to return to more normal beverage trends, with H2 seasonally stronger than H1, and a shift back to on-trade beverage consumption. In addition, the higher-margin healthier living categories are also expected to perform better in H2, which will be reflected in the split of profitability. We raise our revenue forecasts to reflect the strong momentum, but our profit estimates remain broadly unchanged, due to mix considerations and cost inflation.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,60 € 13,60 € -   € 0,00% 11.04./16:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKS7YK08 A112AM 15,40 € 10,90 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
13,60 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 13,70 € +1,48%  10:30
Frankfurt 13,70 € +0,74%  09:20
München 13,60 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
