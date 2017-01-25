Erweiterte Funktionen


Treasury Auctions $34 Billion Worth Of Five-Year Notes




25.01.17 19:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following yesterday's sale of $26 billion worth of two-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday.


The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.988 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.


Last month, the Treasury also sold $34 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.057 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.72.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.


Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury is due to sell $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.


