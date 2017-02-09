Erweiterte Funktionen


Treasury Auctions $15 Billion Worth Of Thirty-Year Bonds




09.02.17 19:21
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury finished off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, attracting slightly below average demand.


The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 3.005 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.25.


Last month, the Treasury sold $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.914 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.


Today's thirty-year bond auction came after the Treasury sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday and $23 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.


