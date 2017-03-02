Treasury Announces Details Of Next Week's Long-Term Securities Auctions

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the details of next week's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds on Thursday.





The Treasury said it plans to sell $24 billion worth of three-year notes next Tuesday, $20 billion worth of ten-year notes next Wednesday and $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds next Thursday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM