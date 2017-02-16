Treasury Announces Details Of Next Week's Auctions

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the details of next week's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes on Thursday.





The Treasury said it plans to sell $26 billion worth of two-year notes next Tuesday, $34 billion worth of five-year notes next Wednesday, and $28 billion worth of seven-year notes next Thursday.

