Treasury Announces Details Of Next Week's Auctions
16.02.17 18:36
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department announced the details of next week's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes on Thursday.
The Treasury said it plans to sell $26 billion worth of two-year notes next Tuesday, $34 billion worth of five-year notes next Wednesday, and $28 billion worth of seven-year notes next Thursday.
