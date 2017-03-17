Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Mondi":
 Aktien    


Treasuries Show Modest Move Back To The Upside




17.03.17 20:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the modest pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Friday.


Bond prices moved higher in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped by 2.1 basis points to 2.501 percent.


The rebound by treasuries came as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.


The Fed announced a widely anticipated quarter point increase in interest rates and projected two additional rate hikes this year.


On the U.S. economic front the Fed released a report this morning showing that industrial production was unexpectedly flat in February.


The Fed said industrial production was unchanged in February after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in January. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.2 percent.


A jump in mining output and a continued increase in manufacturing output were offset by a continued slump in utilities output amid unseasonably warm weather.


The University of Michigan released a separate report showing a bigger than expected rebound in consumer sentiment in March.


The preliminary report showed that the consumer sentiment index rose to 97.6 in March after dropping to 96.3 in February. Economists had expected the index to rise to 97.0.


Following the slew of economic data released over the past week along with the Fed announcement, the economic calendar for next week is relatively quiet.


Nonetheless, traders are likely to keep an eye on reports on new and existing home sales and durable goods orders as well as speeches by a number of Fed officials.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,701 € 21,701 € -   € 0,00% 17.03./21:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1CRLC47 A0MQ8X 22,51 € 19,87 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,701 € 0,00%  14.03.17
Stuttgart 21,815 € +1,86%  20:45
Düsseldorf 22,025 € +1,12%  08:14
München 22,105 € +1,10%  08:10
Berlin 22,52 € +0,36%  18:25
Frankfurt 22,014 € -0,53%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...