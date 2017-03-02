Treasuries See Further Downside Amid Rate Hike Expectations

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous sessions, treasuries saw some further downside during trading on Thursday.





Bond prices climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.6 basis points to 2.489 percent.

The ten-year yield continued to regain ground after tumbling to its lowest closing level in nearly three months last Friday.

A recent increase in the chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its next monetary policy meeting later this month has weighed on treasuries.

CME Group's FedWatch tool is now showing a 79.7 percent probability of quarter point rate hike, up from 66.4 percent yesterday.

Fed Governor Jerome Powell told CNBC a rate hike in March is on the table for discussion in light of current economic conditions.

Potentially adding to rate hike expectations, the Labor Department released a report showing that initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in over forty years in the week ended February 25th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 223,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000.

The decline in jobless claims came as a surprise to economists, who had expected claims to inch up to 245,000 from the 244,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 222,000 in the week ended March 31, 1973.

An Institute for Supply Management report on service sector activity in the month of February may attract some attention on Friday. The service sector index is expected dip to 56.2 in February from 56.5 in January.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on remarks by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to speak at the Executives' Club of Chicago.

